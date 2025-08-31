Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $969.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

