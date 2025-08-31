Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

META stock opened at $738.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $735.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.11, for a total transaction of $390,391.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,522,692.21. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,803 shares of company stock worth $235,398,025. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

