Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 113,966.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 17,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Aerosystems alerts:

Spirit Aerosystems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. Spirit Aerosystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Aerosystems

About Spirit Aerosystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.