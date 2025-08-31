Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 178.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 2.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,275,816. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.2%

RTX opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.