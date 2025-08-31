Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CLX opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.36.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

