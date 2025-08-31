Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.