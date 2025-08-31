Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 386 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Shares of PEP opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

