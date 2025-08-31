Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 312.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

