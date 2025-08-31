Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.269 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 2.1% increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

