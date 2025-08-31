Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Acquired by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,315 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

