RadNet, Inc. $RDNT Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 211,570 shares during the quarter. RadNet makes up approximately 3.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 4.37% of RadNet worth $163,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4,620.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price target on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.43.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,075.10. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,328,365. The trade was a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,105. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

