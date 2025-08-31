QVT Financial LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. $CMTL

QVT Financial LP raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Comtech Telecommunications accounts for 0.1% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. QVT Financial LP owned approximately 2.40% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CMTL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.12 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.