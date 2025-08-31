Quarry LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

