Quarry LP Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 412.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 368.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,225,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $455.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day moving average of $456.60. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

