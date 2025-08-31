Quarry LP Cuts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Quarry LP lessened its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

