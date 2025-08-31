Quarry LP Acquires 205 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $478.29 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.33 and a 200 day moving average of $461.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

