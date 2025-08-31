Quarry LP Acquires 1,598 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1,836.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

AMP stock opened at $515.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.88 and its 200 day moving average is $505.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

