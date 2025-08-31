Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.99. 89,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 19,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Purple Biotech Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Analysts expect that Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Company Profile
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Purple Biotech
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.