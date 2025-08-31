Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.99. 89,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 19,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Analysts expect that Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:PPBT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 1.16% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

