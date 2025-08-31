Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $5,725,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,000. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $390,887.03. Following the sale, the director owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,886.02. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

