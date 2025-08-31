PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,434,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 943,157 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics worth $276,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

PTCT stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.54.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.