ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and traded as high as $55.32. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 6,354 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 4,481.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

