Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.91 and last traded at C$10.91. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.79.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
