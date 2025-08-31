Point72 Italy S.r.l. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 4.3% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

