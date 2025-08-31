Point72 Italy S.r.l. Invests $981,000 in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. BHP Group accounts for 1.0% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after buying an additional 846,963 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 672,016 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 253,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,734,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

