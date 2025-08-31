Point72 Italy S.r.l. Invests $7.60 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 7.5% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $251.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,988 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

