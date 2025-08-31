Point72 Italy S.r.l. Acquires New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Mobileye Global accounts for 1.9% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 71.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 18.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 69.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%.The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.