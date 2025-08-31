Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 48,700 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

