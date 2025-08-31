Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

FI opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

