Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 301,233 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 301,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,150,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.