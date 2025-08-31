Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.24 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

