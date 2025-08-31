Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $57,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $55,876,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,261 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.24 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.