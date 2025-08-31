Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $57,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $55,876,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,261 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.24 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems
In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
