Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF $THD

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 2.41% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,422,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of THD stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

