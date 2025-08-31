Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $9.38 Million in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 653,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PBR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.13%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

