Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $19.16 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,000. Intuit makes up 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,817 shares of company stock worth $82,475,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

INTU stock opened at $667.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

