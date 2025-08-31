Point72 Europe London LLP Has $28.04 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,478,088 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.