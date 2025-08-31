Point72 Europe London LLP Has $17.05 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

APO stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

