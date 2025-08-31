Point72 Europe London LLP Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,230,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,737,000 after acquiring an additional 167,621 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,193,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,035,000 after purchasing an additional 316,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,849,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after buying an additional 634,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,627,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FLUT opened at $307.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,547.20. The trade was a 47.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,087.68. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,377. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

