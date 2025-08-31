Point72 Europe London LLP Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,844 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Shares of VMC opened at $291.09 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

