Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 32,245 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $128,706,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MongoDB by 134.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 690,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,162,000 after purchasing an additional 396,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $315.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

