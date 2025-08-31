Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 156,016 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1,368.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,016 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ananym Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 656,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 159,430 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

