Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.6% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

