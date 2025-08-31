Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.
PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.
