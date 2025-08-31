Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,993,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $724,609,000 after acquiring an additional 280,955 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $160.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

