Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

