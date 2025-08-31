Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

