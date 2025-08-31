Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3%

ICE stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,993 shares of company stock worth $81,486,507. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.