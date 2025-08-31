Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 543.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

