Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.