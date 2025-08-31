PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

