Paysafe Limited $PSFE Shares Purchased by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paysafe worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 10,940.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paysafe by 1,385.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Paysafe by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 113.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Paysafe Price Performance

PSFE opened at $14.10 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $844.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $428.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

